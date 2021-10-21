Lethean (LTHN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,423.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lethean has traded 58.2% higher against the dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $2,423.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,890.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.69 or 0.06528347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.75 or 0.00316023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $629.98 or 0.01001722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00089895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.00 or 0.00427733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.00273593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.22 or 0.00251585 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

