Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,718,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,383 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 4.22% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $140,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,003,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 54,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 119,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

