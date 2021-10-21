Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $2.44 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00003889 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $312,983.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.05 or 0.00315894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.