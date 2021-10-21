Lightning Price Reaches $0.69 on Major Exchanges (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Lightning has a market capitalization of $44.08 million and approximately $527,376.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00103082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00194427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

About Lightning

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

