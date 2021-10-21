Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Lightspeed POS posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.15.

NYSE LSPD opened at $96.16 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a PE ratio of -118.71.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.