Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Lightspeed POS posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million.
NYSE LSPD opened at $96.16 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a PE ratio of -118.71.
About Lightspeed POS
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
