Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$133.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$142.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$145.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

LSPD opened at C$118.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$132.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.25. The firm has a market cap of C$17.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.63. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$41.07 and a twelve month high of C$165.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

