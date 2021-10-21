Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.
Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:LMST opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Limestone Bancorp Company Profile
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.
