Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

LMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.