Lincoln Electric (LECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LECO opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.30. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $144.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Electric stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 171.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Lincoln Electric worth $22,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

