Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will post sales of $4.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.89 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Shares of LNC opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $75.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after acquiring an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,441,000 after acquiring an additional 149,662 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Lincoln National by 28.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after acquiring an additional 776,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lincoln National by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after acquiring an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

