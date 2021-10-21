Linde (LIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Linde (NYSE:LIN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Linde to post earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Linde to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LIN opened at $311.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.58 and its 200-day moving average is $298.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

