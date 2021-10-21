Linden Advisors LP Acquires 222,146 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Linden Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,146 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.67% of Baozun worth $18,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 146.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 14.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after purchasing an additional 510,414 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 117.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 359,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 3,062.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 244,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $8,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

Shares of Baozun stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.