Linden Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 609,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 2.83% of Growth Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $291,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GCAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 21,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.96.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

