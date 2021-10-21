Linden Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,784,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 1.47% of Reinvent Technology Partners Y at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,339,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,368,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,088,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,553,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,723,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTPY remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,940. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

