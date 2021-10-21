Linden Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 6.88% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,910,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,404,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $9,419,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $7,750,000.

Shares of RCLF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,505. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

