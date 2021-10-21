Linden Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 495,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 6.03% of Thimble Point Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000.

THMA stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,642. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

