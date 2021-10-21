Linden Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,779,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of Priveterra Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Priveterra Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 163,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,983. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

