Linden Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 650,000 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 1.70% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $2,421,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $953,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter valued at $1,835,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth about $2,922,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFVI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

