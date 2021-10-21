Linden Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 860,000 Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,367,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 17.68% of Progress Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 104.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 300,804 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,874,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,518,000.

PGRW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,081. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

