Linden Advisors LP Buys 1,099,112 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Linden Advisors LP boosted its position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099,112 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned about 7.80% of MoneyLion worth $33,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ML stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,754. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17.

MoneyLion Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML).

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.