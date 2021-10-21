Linden Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,475,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 17.65% of Arrowroot Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARRW. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $266,000.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

ARRW traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.