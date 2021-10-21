Linden Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,067,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,621,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 7.43% of Motion Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Motion Acquisition by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 381,000 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in shares of Motion Acquisition by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 625,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 102,220 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,835,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,925,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Motion Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,689. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Motion Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Motion Acquisition Company Profile

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.