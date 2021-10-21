Linden Advisors LP Buys Shares of 800,000 Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,712,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 10.50% of Goal Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUCK remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Thursday. 41,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,749. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

