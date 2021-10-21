Linden Advisors LP Invests $10.37 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 2.26% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III stock remained flat at $$10.05 on Thursday. 1,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,060. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

