Linden Advisors LP Invests $11.56 Million in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,199,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 7.20% of Newbury Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,896,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,347,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBST remained flat at $$9.73 during trading hours on Thursday. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,160. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

