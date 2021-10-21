Linden Advisors LP Invests $12.41 Million in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,272,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 15.13% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPKB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth $49,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the second quarter worth $293,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at $730,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at $1,030,000.

NASDAQ SPKB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 44 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,614. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

