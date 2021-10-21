Linden Advisors LP Invests $14.13 Million in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Janus International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,555,000. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,364,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,033,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,905,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 417,216 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $6,204,001.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,382,283 shares in the company, valued at $35,424,548.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock worth $12,371,966.

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,713. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

