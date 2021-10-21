Linden Advisors LP Invests $15.54 Million in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,544,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 14.36% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSAG. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $243,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $1,216,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ:PSAG remained flat at $$9.74 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.