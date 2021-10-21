Linden Advisors LP Invests $5.57 Million in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 577,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 2.62% of Astrea Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASAX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Astrea Acquisition by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASAX remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,232. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

