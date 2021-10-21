Linden Advisors LP Invests $5.80 Million in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 6.64% of Kismet Acquisition Three at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter worth about $125,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter worth about $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter worth about $606,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KIII remained flat at $$9.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,589. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

