Linden Advisors LP Invests $6.74 Million in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 692,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 6.84% of Broadscale Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,902,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,604,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,355,000.

Shares of SCLE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 78,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

