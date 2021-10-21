Linden Advisors LP Invests $6.84 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 701,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 4.02% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $974,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $3,412,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter worth $732,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HIII traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 13,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,636. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

