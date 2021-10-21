Linden Advisors LP Invests $7.46 Million in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 1.30% of Gores Technology Partners II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $2,985,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $2,180,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $478,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $5,672,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $6,047,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

GTPB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,555. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.