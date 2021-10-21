Linden Advisors LP Invests $8.42 Million in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 1.24% of Gores Holdings VII as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth about $561,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth about $4,950,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth about $9,879,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth about $5,667,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEV traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,111. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

