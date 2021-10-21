Linden Advisors LP Makes New $15.83 Million Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,276,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,050,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000.

TRONU traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

