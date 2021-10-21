Linden Advisors LP Makes New $28.14 Million Investment in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,895,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,142,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 6.10% of North Atlantic Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,906. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

