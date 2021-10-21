Linden Advisors LP Makes New $5.82 Million Investment in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 6.05% of DHC Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHCA. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth $32,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth $115,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth $388,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth $485,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the second quarter worth $485,000.

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Thursday. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,485. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

