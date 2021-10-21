Linden Advisors LP Makes New $5.83 Million Investment in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 1.50% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $6,045,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $5,826,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $5,826,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $3,884,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at $3,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,492. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

