Linden Advisors LP Makes New $5.84 Million Investment in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 1.39% of One Equity Partners Open Water I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

One Equity Partners Open Water I stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Thursday. 124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,305. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

