Linden Advisors LP Makes New $5.91 Million Investment in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 2.34% of FTAC Athena Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAA stock remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

