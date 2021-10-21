Linden Advisors LP Makes New $6.57 Million Investment in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 678,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 2.36% of Biotech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIOT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,686,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Biotech Acquisition by 209.6% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 514,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,860,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BIOT remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 11,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,067. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.