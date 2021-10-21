Linden Advisors LP Makes New $9.86 Million Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 3.15% of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFFE. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at $12,970,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth about $9,860,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at about $4,930,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter valued at about $2,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

CFFE remained flat at $$9.90 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 812,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,192. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

