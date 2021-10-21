Linden Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 830,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 17.85% of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATSPT. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATSPT remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

