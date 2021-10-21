Linden Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 767,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,474,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 10.14% of Frontier Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,441,000.

Shares of FRON traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,779. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

