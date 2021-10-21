Linden Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 1.16% of Gores Holdings VIII as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIIX remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Thursday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,177. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

