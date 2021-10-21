Linden Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,338,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 7.77% of Kadem Sustainable Impact at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadem Sustainable Impact alerts:

NASDAQ:KSI traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,682. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.