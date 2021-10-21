Linden Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 4.54% of Moringa Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,628,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $3,310,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moringa Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Thursday. 94 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

