Linden Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 997,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,652,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 11.84% of Stratim Cloud Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCAQ. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,936,000.

SCAQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,330. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

