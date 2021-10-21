Linden Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 693,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 6.87% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,838,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,608,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPDI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 36,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

