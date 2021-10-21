Linden Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Linden Advisors LP raised its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 199.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 3.85% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,216,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $9,837,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 692.2% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 742,699 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 46.2% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 336,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 106,414 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

THCA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.13. 1,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,037. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.