Linden Advisors LP Takes $11.69 Million Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 8.54% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $3,413,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $5,786,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $6,438,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $1,688,000.

NASDAQ:RMGC remained flat at $$9.76 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

